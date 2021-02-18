UrduPoint.com
Al-Muslim Football Club Beats Pak Shaheen FC By 1–0

Thu 18th February 2021

Al-Muslim Football club beats Pak Shaheen FC by 1–0

RAWALPINDI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2021 ) :Al-Muslim FC beats Pak Shaheen FC 1-0 and qualified for the final of Commissioner Challenge Cup Football Tournament being played at Municipal Stadium Satellite Town.

In the first half both the teams attacked several times but failed to score the goal.

In the 85th minutes of second half Naseeb Ullah right out of Al-Muslim delivered a brilliant pass to striker Mubasher Khan whom made no mistake to score the goal.

In the last moments Pak Shaheen FC made several attempts to score the goal but missed the chances.

The final of the tournament will be played between USGC FC and Al Muslim FC the date will be announced later on.

