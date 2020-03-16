Al Nasr take the lead in U-10 category of DSC Youth Basketball Championship

Al Nasr have moved to the top of the points table with three comfortable wins in the Under-10 division of the 2nd Dubai Sports Council Youth Basketball Championship, which is being organised by Dubai Sports Council in partnership with Jam Sports Academy and being hosted by Al Ittihad Private School in Jumeira

DUBAI (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2020) Al Nasr have moved to the top of the points table with three comfortable wins in the Under-10 division of the 2nd Dubai Sports Council Youth Basketball Championship, which is being organised by Dubai Sports Council in partnership with Jam Sports Academy and being hosted by Al Ittihad Private School in Jumeira.

Starting their campaign with a 27-4 win over JAM AUD, the Dubai club defeated Jam ‘A’ 60-36 in their second game before cruising to a 66-27 win over PSSA in their third engagement to top the table with 9 points, 5 more than second-placed PSSA, who beat Jam ‘B’ 36-5 in their other game.

Jam ‘A’, meanwhile, are top of the standings in the Under-8 category with 7 points, one more than Al Nasr, who have played one game less. Jam ‘A’ have won two of their three matches, defeating Slam In 23-6 and JAM AUD 46-16, but lost 25-40 to Al Nasr, who defeated Jam ‘B’ 45-23 in their second game.

PSSA ‘A’ are top of the standing in Under-12 with three wins from three, followed by PSSA ‘B’ in second with 8 points, Jam ‘A’ on 7 points and Al Nasr on 5.

Jam ‘A’ are also leading Group A of the Under-14 division with 6 points, and JAM AUD are top in Group B, while PSSA have taken the lead in U-16 with two wins from two.

Happy with the performance of his teams in the tournament, PSSA coach Branco Macura said: “PSSA Basketball Academy has joined the Dubai Sports Council Championship in order to experience competitive basketball on the highest level, whilst standing shoulder to shoulder with some of the best Basketball Academies and Clubs in the UAE.

“This is the best opportunity for the development of young basketball talents and our professional basketball coaches who are contributing to the development of the sport in our second home called Dubai.

“We are confident that the DSC Championship will grow and become one of the major sports events in the history of this amazing country.”

The 2nd DSC Youth Basketball Championship, which is sponsored by Al Ittihad Private School and being organised under the umbrella of the UAE Basketball Federation, has attracted 48 teams, both boys and girls, and the 720 players representing these teams will play 143 matches in six different age categories until the finale in April.

The DSC Youth Basketball Championship is the first basketball tournament to bring Emirati clubs and private schools and academies on a common platform, allowing them to compete against each other. All matches are being played under FIBA rules with UAE Basketball Federation appointed referees officiating.