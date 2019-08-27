UrduPoint.com
Al Nassr Beat Xavi's Al Sadd To Close On Last Four

Muhammad Rameez 1 minute ago Tue 27th August 2019 | 02:10 AM

Al Nassr beat Xavi's Al Sadd to close on last four

Doha, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2019 ) :Saudi Arabia's Al Nassr have one foot in the AFC Champions League last four after edging out Qatar's Al Sadd 2-1 in Monday's quarter-final first leg.

Ali Asadalla put 2011 champions Al Sadd into a 21st minute lead with a fine left-footed shot from the right edge of the box off a pass from Hassan al-Haydos.

But the hosts struck through Abdulrahman al-Dawsari in the 44th minute to restore parity in front of a large crowd at the King Fahd International Stadium in Riyadh.

Both teams survived several close calls in a fast-paced encounter, but it was Brazilian Giuliano of Al Nassr who broke the deadlock, heading home a pass from Firas al-Birakan in the 72nd minute.

Al Sadd, coached by Spain and Barcelona legend Xavi, will now meet Al Nassr in the second leg on September 16 in Doha.

