UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Al-Othaimeen Offers Condolences To Kuwait Foreign Minister On The Death Of Sheikh Sabah

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Mon 05th October 2020 | 12:22 PM

Al-Othaimeen offers condolences to Kuwait Foreign Minister on the death of Sheikh Sabah

The Secretary-General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), Dr. Yousef A. Al-Othaimeen had a phone call on 3rd October 2020 with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the State of Kuwait, His Highness Sheikh Dr. Ahmad Nasser Al-Mohammad Al-Sabah, during which he conveyed his condolences on the death of the late His Highness Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah

Jeddah (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 05th Oct, 2020) The Secretary-General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), Dr. Yousef A. Al-Othaimeen had a phone call on 3rd October 2020 with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the State of Kuwait, His Highness Sheikh Dr.

Ahmad Nasser Al-Mohammad Al-Sabah, during which he conveyed his condolences on the death of the late His Highness Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah.
During the phone call, the Secretary-General highlighted the virtues of the deceased, his position in the Islamic world and the role he played in promoting the values of tolerance and raising the voice of moderation, in addition to his humanitarian stands and support for the needy in various countries in the world.


On the other hand, the Secretary-General wished the new Emir of the State of Kuwait, His Highness Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, full success and the continuation on the path of the late emir for the well-being of Kuwait and the Arab and Islamic ummah.

Related Topics

World Kuwait October 2020 Arab OIC

Recent Stories

Zeeshan Malik’s career-best 84 stretches Norther ..

4 minutes ago

Nawaz Sharif should return and face all cases in P ..

7 minutes ago

Five sports establishments fined at weekend for no ..

12 minutes ago

President to visit Kuwait today to offer condolenc ..

22 minutes ago

PM to chair meeting of PNNCC in Islamabad today

27 minutes ago

Zardari indicted in Park Lane, Thatta Water Supply ..

37 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.