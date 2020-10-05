Al-Othaimeen offers condolences to Kuwait Foreign Minister on the death of Sheikh Sabah

The Secretary-General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), Dr. Yousef A. Al-Othaimeen had a phone call on 3rd October 2020 with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the State of Kuwait, His Highness Sheikh Dr. Ahmad Nasser Al-Mohammad Al-Sabah, during which he conveyed his condolences on the death of the late His Highness Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah

During the phone call, the Secretary-General highlighted the virtues of the deceased, his position in the Islamic world and the role he played in promoting the values of tolerance and raising the voice of moderation, in addition to his humanitarian stands and support for the needy in various countries in the world.



On the other hand, the Secretary-General wished the new Emir of the State of Kuwait, His Highness Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, full success and the continuation on the path of the late emir for the well-being of Kuwait and the Arab and Islamic ummah.