Al Qaim FC Moves In Quarterfinals In Federal Football League

Muhammad Rameez Published October 03, 2024 | 03:40 PM

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2024) Al Qaim FC has qualified for the quarterfinals of the Federal Football League here at G7-4 Football ground.

The 2nd pre-quarter match of the league was played between Al Qaim Club and Kiran Club. Al Qaim Club beat Kiran Club by 4-3 penalty kicks. Both teams fought well 1-1 goal draw at the end of scheduled time.

In the 14th minute of the first half, Naqeeb scored one goal for Kiran Club and Amais equalized the match 1-1 goal in the 28th minute of the second half.

Therefore the decision went to penalty kicks. Al Qaim Club scored four goals and Kiran Club scored three goals.

Hamza, Shan, Noman and Umais scored one goal each on penalty for Al Qaim while Naqeeb, Muneeb and Ajmal scored one goal each for Kiran Club.

Referee Touqeer Aslam showed yellow cards to Wakeel of Al Qaim Club in the 9th minute for foul playing and Kiran Club's players Adnan and Umer in the 13th and 40th minutes respectively.

Fixtures for Friday, Legacy Club meets Gladiator Club at 3:30 p.m.

Football P

