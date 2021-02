Al-Sagheer Hockey Club to play series on Khairpur, Sukkur tour

KARACHI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2021 ) :Al-Saghir Hockey Club will play a hockey series on a three-day tour of Sukkur and Khairpur.

The team of Al-Sagheer Hockey Club will play against Mehran Hockey Club of Khairpur and Pakistan Hockey Club in Sukkur.

The Names of the officials have been announced. Experienced goal keeper Aun Ali Agha has been appointed as the captain of the team. Shozab Raza will play as the vice-captain.

Other players in the team include Zafeer Ahmed, Ryan-ur-Rehman, Muhammad Huzaifa Shahid, Muhammad Shaheer Qasim, Syed Salman Ali Chaudhry, Syed Muhammad Saad Ali, Syed Muhammad Ahmed Ali, Muhammad Hamza Hashmi, Raheel Khan, Basit Ali, Sibghatullah, Ali Tabatabai. Aimal Khan, Iraj Hussain, Arsalan Khalid, Mudassar Ahmed, Syed Salman Abbas Zaidi, Sameer Ahmed and Umar Anis.

Syed Saghir Hussain Head Coach, Zahid Ghaffar Coach and Syed Azmat Pasha Manager have been appointed.