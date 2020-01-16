Al Tayer thanks Mohammed Bin Rashid and Hamdan Bin Mohammed for their support of sports sector

Vice-Chairman of Dubai Sports Council says this support from Dubai’s inspirational leadership will spur the sports sector to greater achievements in the coming 50 years

DUBAI (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2020) His Excellency Mattar Al Tayer, Vice Chairman of Dubai Sports Council, has thanked His Highness Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of UAE and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Hamdan Bin Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council of Dubai and the Dubai Sports Council, for their patronage and guidance of the sports sector, which has encouraged all members of Dubai’s diverse community to embrace sports and a physically active lifestyle, enhanced the Emirate’s reputation as one of the top sports destinations of the world, and increased the contribution of sports to the national economy.

H.E. Mattar Al Tayer said: “The sports sector in the UAE in general, and Dubai in particular, enjoys the unflinching support of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of UAE and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Hamdan Bin Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council of Dubai.

“One of the most important means of support that this sector receives is through the issuance of decrees, laws and legislation that regulate the work of the sports sector and define the responsibilities, powers and scope of each party, and align our efforts towards our common objective, which is to enhance the sports sector and improve the level of achievements of our athletes.”

He added: “The decree issued by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum to subject government sports institutions in Dubai to the supervision of Dubai Sports Council and the decision of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan Bin Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum to regulate the work of sports institutions and events in the Emirate of Dubai, and HH Sheikh Hamdan’s decree to govern the work of sports clubs in the emirate of Dubai, all of which were issued within one week at the start of 2020, confirm that the sports sector in Dubai has already started preparing for the next 50 years, at a steady pace through legislation and laws that will have a significant impact on the economy and promote sports in the community, increasing the number of practitioners of different age and nationalities.

“Dubai is one of the global leaders when it comes to supporting sports and providing facilities for all members of our diverse community – young and old, men and women, and People of Determination – to practise sports, as well as in supporting our budding young athletes to reach their potential through different development programs, and helping them achieve success on the international stage.”

His Excellency Mattar Al Tayer continued: “The Dubai Sports Council will work to fulfil its role to the fullest, in accordance with government decrees, laws and legislations, and in accordance with the government’s objectives and the directives of our Chairman, HH Sheikh Hamdan Bin Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum.

“We will cooperate with all government entities and sports institutions to make sure our performance and the performance of the sports sector in the coming period improves at both the administrative and organizational levels, and our achievements befit the support we receive from our inspirational leadership and match the development and success of the other sectors in the UAE.”