Al Wasl and Shabab Al Ahli bag U16 and U14 honours in Dubai Football Club Academies Tournament

DUBAI (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2021) Al Wasl have bagged top honours in the Under-16 division of the 10th Dubai Football Club Academies Tournament, while Shabab Al Ahli have topped the Under-14 division.

Al Wasl finished at the top of the three-team U16 division with two wins from two games, while Shabab Al Ahli were runners-up. In the U14 division, which featured four teams, Shabab Al Ahli bagged the top spot with three wins from three, while Al Nasr ‘A’ were second with two wins. Al Wasl and Al Nasr ‘B” finished with a point each.

Organised by Dubai Sports Council with the aim of providing young academy players of Dubai’s football clubs with crucial real-match experience, the Dubai Football Club Academies Tournament features 19 teams from four Dubai clubs - Shabab Al Ahli, Al Wasl, Al Nasr and Hatta – who will play a total of 45 matches.

More than 500 players are taking part in the tournament, competing for honours in four age categories: U13, U14, U15 and U16.

The tournament is being organised under the framework of Dubai Sports Council’s development plans for junior football in Dubai, and its plans to increase opportunities to compete for age group players as well as to prepare the academy teams for the upcoming season.

The champions of the U15 division will be decided after the final group game on October 9 at Shabab Al Ahli club, while the U13 champion will be crowned at Al Wasl club on the following Saturday, October 16.