Al Wasl Shines and du LaLiga HPC Top Dubai Sports Council Football Academies Championship League Table

Dubai (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 10th, 2020) United Arab Emirates – In week 8 of play, Al Wasl Club continued to shine in the U14 category, winning 5-0 over Juventus Academy Dubai and grabbing a 3-2 victory against the La Liga Academy. In the U16 age group, du Laliga HPC continued to excel in the Dubai Sports Council Football Academies Championship, with both the Dubai and Abu Dhabi teams topping the league table.

The du LaLiga HPC Dubai team faced off against the du LaLiga HPC Abu Dhabi team in an epic comeback match. The first goal saw a fantastic finish with a cross into the center of the goal box followed with a precise header. Both du LaLiga HPC teams now share the lead in the standings with 21 points.

In the U18 competitions, the Spanish Soccer School team won a 6-1 victory over the GU Academy, while La Liga Academy scored a six-goal victory over Go Pro and TFA defeated Barcelona's Cruyff with a clean 3-0 finish.

In the U14 category, Al Wasl continued to chase the leading team Spanish Soccer Schools Iniesta team, with a five-goal finish against the Juventus academy, putting them at 16 points on the table.

The Dubai Sports Council Academies Championship is the largest tournament of its

kind, with over 2300 players from private and local club academies. The tournament is played at the finest facilities in Dubai including Al Wasl Club, Shabab Al Ahli Club and Dubai Sports City Stadiums and runs from November 2019 to April 2020.