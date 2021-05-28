UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Alaba Signs For Real Madrid After Leaving Bayern

Muhammad Rameez 3 minutes ago Fri 28th May 2021 | 10:58 PM

Alaba signs for Real Madrid after leaving Bayern

Austrian defender David Alaba will join Real Madrid on a five-year contract after leaving Bayern Munich, the Spanish giants confirmed on Friday

Madrid, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2021 ) :Austrian defender David Alaba will join Real Madrid on a five-year contract after leaving Bayern Munich, the Spanish giants confirmed on Friday.

The announcement of the signing of the 28-year-old, who had also been linked with several English Premier League clubs, comes a day after Zinedine Zidane quit as Real coach.

"Real Madrid has reached an agreement with David Alaba, who will be linked to the club for the next five seasons," Madrid said in a statement.

Alaba will be presented as a Real player after Euro 2020, the statement added.

The Austria international has been hugely successful at Bayern, having won two Champions League trophies and 10 league titles among other silverware.

Alaba had said in February that he would leave Bayern when his contract expires at the end of the season after 13 years with the German club.

Alaba and Bayern were in talks about a new contract but the club said in November 2020 that the negotiations had broken down, reportedly over the player's salary.

Related Topics

German David Madrid Austria Euro February November 2020 Agreement Real Madrid Bayern Premier League Coach

Recent Stories

Japan May Share AstraZeneca Vaccine Stock With Tai ..

3 minutes ago

Hot, dry weather forecast for Balochistan

3 minutes ago

Cricket: Bangladesh v Sri Lanka 3rd ODI scoreboard ..

3 minutes ago

Pakistan Navy promotes peace, stability in region: ..

3 minutes ago

OSCE Minsk Group Says Threats Unacceptable in Reso ..

7 minutes ago

GCU makes intermediate teachers' training compulso ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.