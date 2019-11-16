UrduPoint.com
Alam Kabaddi Club Clinches Trophy

Muhammad Rameez 1 minute ago Sat 16th November 2019 | 01:26 PM

Alam Kabaddi club clinched trophy by defeating Shehnshah Kabaddi club by 54-52 points in the final of 3rd talent hunt kabaddi tournament played at Makuana

FAISALABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2019 ) -:Alam Kabaddi club clinched trophy by defeating Shehnshah Kabaddi club by 54-52 points in the final of 3rd talent hunt kabaddi tournament played at Makuana.

The event was organized under the auspices of Divisional sports Committee and Kabaddi Association.

In final, Shehnshah Kabaddi club secured second position, Waheed club Dhuddiwala secured third while Gillani club-208 got fourth, Ittefaq club fifth and Abdul Hakeem club sixth, Ittehab club seventh and Darvesh club Satiana stood eighth number.

Trophies and cash prize of Rs 15,000 was awarded to the winner while Rs 10,000 to runner up.

Man of the match awards were given to Shoukat and Rana Javed.

Principal Oriental College Ch Muhammad Qasim Buttar, Ch Akbar Ali Gujjar and Rae Muhammad Hanif were among the chief guests.

Divisional Sports Officer Tariq Nazir and President Divisional Kabaddi Association Ch Javed Kamal were also present on the occasion.

