Alaphilippe can slay demons at Liege-Bastogne-Liege

Liege, Belgium, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2022 ) :World champion Julian Alaphilippe has the opportunity to put some embarrassing near misses behind him when again attempts to win cycling's Liege-Bastogne-Liege on Sunday.

The Frenchman has come a narrow second twice in the Belgian classic, raced over cobbled hills and along narrow, winding roads in the Ardennes forest.

"I've often come close but never won," Alaphilippe said Saturday before again attempting the brutal 275.5km, seven-hour, marathon. "This is the most beautiful of all races."The defending champion, Slovenia's Tadej Pogacar on Saturday ruled himself out of the race to be with his partner, cyclist Urska Zigart who is mourning her mother.

Last year, the two-time Tour de France winner came from deep to beat Alaphilippe to the line by a tyre's width.