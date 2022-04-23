UrduPoint.com

Alaphilippe Can Slay Demons At Liege-Bastogne-Liege

Muhammad Rameez Published April 23, 2022 | 08:11 PM

Alaphilippe can slay demons at Liege-Bastogne-Liege

World champion Julian Alaphilippe has the opportunity to put some embarrassing near misses behind him when again attempts to win cycling's Liege-Bastogne-Liege on Sunday

Liege, Belgium, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2022 ) :World champion Julian Alaphilippe has the opportunity to put some embarrassing near misses behind him when again attempts to win cycling's Liege-Bastogne-Liege on Sunday.

The Frenchman has come a narrow second twice in the Belgian classic, raced over cobbled hills and along narrow, winding roads in the Ardennes forest.

"I've often come close but never won," Alaphilippe said Saturday before again attempting the brutal 275.5km, seven-hour, marathon. "This is the most beautiful of all races."The defending champion, Slovenia's Tadej Pogacar on Saturday ruled himself out of the race to be with his partner, cyclist Urska Zigart who is mourning her mother.

Last year, the two-time Tour de France winner came from deep to beat Alaphilippe to the line by a tyre's width.

Related Topics

World Cycling France Marathon Slovenia Sunday All From Race

Recent Stories

Kashmiris to observe black day on Modi's visit to ..

Kashmiris to observe black day on Modi's visit to IIOJK on Sunday: AJK PM

4 minutes ago
 Country's gross water storage capacity to increase ..

Country's gross water storage capacity to increase 11.7 MAF

5 minutes ago
 PFA imposes fine on four restaurants

PFA imposes fine on four restaurants

5 minutes ago
 Kiev Intends to Strike at Nuclear Waste Storage to ..

Kiev Intends to Strike at Nuclear Waste Storage to Incriminate Moscow - Russian ..

5 minutes ago
 Tennis: Belgrade ATP results

Tennis: Belgrade ATP results

5 minutes ago
 Tennis: Stuttgart WTA results

Tennis: Stuttgart WTA results

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.