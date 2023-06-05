Alaphilippe sprints to Dauphine second stage win

France's Julian Alaphilippe won a sprint finish to take Monday's second stage of the Criterium du Dauphine race with compatriot Christophe Laporte holding the leader's yellow jersey

La ChaiseDieu, France, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2023 ) :France's Julian Alaphilippe won a sprint finish to take Monday's second stage of the Criterium du Dauphine race with compatriot Christophe Laporte holding the leader's yellow jersey.

The former two-time world champion made a late break to claim his second win of the season afer the 167.5km ride from Brassac-les-Mines to La Chase-Dieu, less than a month before the Tour de France gets underway.