UrduPoint.com

Alaphilippe Sprints To Dauphine Second Stage Win

Muhammad Rameez Published June 05, 2023 | 09:15 PM

La ChaiseDieu, France, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2023 ) :France's Julian Alaphilippe won a sprint finish to take Monday's second stage of the Criterium du Dauphine race with compatriot Christophe Laporte holding the leader's yellow jersey.

The former two-time world champion made a late break to claim his second win of the season afer the 167.5km ride from Brassac-les-Mines to La Chase-Dieu, less than a month before the Tour de France gets underway.

