Alaphilippe storms to victory again at cycling world championships

Leuven, Belgium, Sept 26 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2021 ) :Defending champion Julian Alaphilippe won cycling's world championships road race on Sunday, after a series of solo attacks on the Flanders cobbled hills dropped all his rivals.

The Frenchman attacked from 50km out to create an elite group of 17 riders, then again from 15km to edge away to a solo victory in an epic 268km struggle.