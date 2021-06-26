UrduPoint.com
Alaphilippe Survives Fall To Win Tour De France Opener

Zeeshan Mehtab 3 minutes ago Sat 26th June 2021 | 09:32 PM

Alaphilippe survives fall to win Tour de France opener

Frenchman Julian Alaphilippe dusted himself off from a fall to claim the first yellow jersey of the Tour de France on Saturday, winning stage 1 by a clear margin on a crash-marred opening day

Frenchman Julian Alaphilippe dusted himself off from a fall to claim the first yellow jersey of the Tour de France on Saturday, winning stage 1 by a clear margin on a crash-marred opening day.

World champion Alaphilippe shot up the early section of the the final climb taking 10 bonus seconds at the finish line as Australia's Michael Matthews came second and Primoz Roglic of Slovenia took third.

