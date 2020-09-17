UrduPoint.com
Albania Defender Kumbulla Signs For Roma

Muhammad Rameez 3 minutes ago Thu 17th September 2020 | 11:50 PM

Rome, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2020 ) :Albanian international defender Marash Kumbulla on Thursday completed a two-year loan move to Roma from Hellas Verona that includes the option for a permanent transfer.

Kumbulla, 20, arrives on a loan deal that runs until June 2022 with Roma trio Mert Cetin, Matteo Cancellieri and Aboudramane Diaby going the opposite direction.

If Kumbulla meets expectations his contract with the club will be extended to June 30, 2025.

"Assuming the four deals are all completed, the net cost to the Giallorossi (Roma) will be 13.5 million Euros," the club said.

Born near Verona, Kumbulla opted to represent the country of his parents at international level.

He made his Verona debut in August 2018 and last season played 25 times in the league.

Kumbulla could made his Roma debut against Verona in the first game of the 2020-21 Serie A season on Saturday.

