UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Alcaraz Becomes Youngest ATP Finalist In 13 Years

Zeeshan Mehtab 7 minutes ago Sun 25th July 2021 | 09:30 AM

Alcaraz becomes youngest ATP finalist in 13 years

Umag, Croatia, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2021 ) :Spain's Carlos Alcaraz became the youngest player in 13 years to reach an ATP final when he defeated compatriot Albert Ramos-Vinolas in the semi-finals of the Umag claycourt tournament on Saturday.

The 18-year-old Alcaraz defeated the top seed 6-2, 7-6 (7/3) and will face French veteran Richard Gasquet, 17 years his senior, for the title on Sunday.

World number 73 Alcaraz is the youngest man to reach a tour final since 2008 when Kei Nishikori made the Delray Beach championship match when he was also 18.

Gasquet, 35, reached his first final in three years when he defeated German qualifier Daniel Altmaier 7-6 (7/2), 3-6, 6-3 after three hours and 11 minutes on court.

Fourth seed Gasquet, whose last final appearance was at Bastad in 2018, will be seeking a 16th career title on Sunday.

Related Topics

German Man Sunday 2018 Top Court

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

12 minutes ago

Mohammed bin Rashid issues Decree forming Emirati ..

12 hours ago

UAE sends emergency medical aid to Rwanda

12 hours ago

UAE sends plane carrying 56 tonnes of medical supp ..

12 hours ago

Over 39,000 Indians tested positive for COVID-19

16 hours ago

United Arab Emirates re-affirms long-standing comm ..

16 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.