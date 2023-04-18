UrduPoint.com

Alcaraz Brushes Aside Borges In Barcelona

Muhammad Rameez Published April 18, 2023 | 11:49 PM

Alcaraz brushes aside Borges in Barcelona

World number two Carlos Alcaraz began his belated build-up to the French Open with an emphatic second-round win over Nuno Borges at the Barcelona Open on Tuesday

Barcelona, Spain, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2023 ) :World number two Carlos Alcaraz began his belated build-up to the French Open with an emphatic second-round win over Nuno Borges at the Barcelona Open on Tuesday.

The Spanish teenager was back in action after hand and back problems forced him to pull out of last week's 2023 debut on European clay at the Monte Carlo Masters.

The top seed swept aside the world number 79 from Portugal 6-3, 6-1 to set up an all Spanish last-16 clash with either Bernabe Zapata Miralles or Roberto Bautista Agut.

"I feel great," said Alcaraz, playing on the surface for the first time since Rio de Janeiro in February.

Alcaraz pulled out of Monte Carlo with the injuries that had hampered his last appearance, in the semi-finals in Miami where he succumbed to Jannik Sinner.

Alcaraz arrived in Miami as the world number one after success at Indian Wells, but was knocked off the top of the ATP rankings by Novak Djokovic after the loss to Sinner.

The 19-year-old's bid to successfully defend a tour-level title for the first time got off to the best possible start, as he despatched Borges in 63 minutes on the court named after Rafael Nadal, another absentee from Monte Carlo.

Aside from unforced errors that enabled Borges to reclaim a break in the eighth game, Alcaraz showed little sign of rustiness.

He allowed the Portuguese only one more game in a lop-sided affair.

The 2022 US Open champion converted five of seven break points to continue his quest for a third title of the season after Indian Wells and Buenos Aires.

"Moving well, hitting the ball really well so I feel a lot of confidence playing here in Barcelona," said Alcaraz. "It's a really special place for me."

Related Topics

India World Buenos Aires Rio De Janeiro Barcelona Miami Portugal Rafael Nadal February All From Best Top Court US Open

Recent Stories

US Charges Hezbollah Financier, 8 Associates With ..

US Charges Hezbollah Financier, 8 Associates With Sanctions Evasions - Justice D ..

4 minutes ago
 US Arrests Metal Company Chief For Alleged Ukraine ..

US Arrests Metal Company Chief For Alleged Ukraine Sanctions Violations - Justic ..

4 minutes ago
 United Nations Has No Plans of Leaving Sudan - Spo ..

United Nations Has No Plans of Leaving Sudan - Spokesperson

4 minutes ago
 Russia Could Fine Google $50,000 for Refusing to D ..

Russia Could Fine Google $50,000 for Refusing to Delete Prohibited Content - Cou ..

4 minutes ago
 Govt has put province on path of progress: Babar

Govt has put province on path of progress: Babar

4 minutes ago
 Poland Proposes New Sanctions Against Russian Druz ..

Poland Proposes New Sanctions Against Russian Druzhba Oil Pipelines - Reports

49 seconds ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.