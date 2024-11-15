Open Menu

Alcaraz Eyeing Triumphant Davis Cup Farewell For Nadal After ATP Finals Exit

Zeeshan Mehtab Published November 15, 2024 | 11:09 PM

Alcaraz eyeing triumphant Davis Cup farewell for Nadal after ATP Finals exit

Carlos Alcaraz said he was hoping to make Rafael Nadal's tennis farewell at the Davis Cup Finals a victorious one after he was dumped out of the ATP Finals at the group stage with a straight-sets defeat to Alexander Zverev on Friday

Turin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2024) Carlos Alcaraz said he was hoping to make Rafael Nadal's tennis farewell at the Davis Cup Finals a victorious one after he was dumped out of the ATP Finals at the group stage with a straight-sets defeat to Alexander Zverev on Friday.

World number three Alcaraz fell 7-6 (7/5), 6-4 to Zverev in Turin and has been eliminated as there is no combination of results between Andrey Rublev and Casper Ruud later in the day which can save him.

Rublev, who has lost his last six Finals matches, can still progress with a straight sets win over Ruud despite having lost his first two matches.

Alcaraz won Wimbledon and the French Open this season but struggled for form in Turin and will end his year alongside tennis icon and fellow Spaniard Nadal in Malaga next week.

Earlier in November, Davis Cup tournament director Feliciano Lopez said that a special ceremony would be organised for the 22-time Grand Slam winner, who will bow out on home soil.

"Probably one of the most special tournaments that I'm going to play. Last tournament of Rafa, I'll be able to be next to him in the last moments on a tennis court for him," said Alcaraz.

"I think it's most important for Rafa, for his last tournament. I really want him to retire with a title. It's going to be really, really emotional and a really special tournament for me."

Alcaraz leaves Turin having never performed to his full potential and at one point looking like he might even have to withdraw.

He played his final two matches in the John Newcombe Group wearing brink pink nasal tape after having problems breathing during a training session on Tuesday.

"It has been a difficult week, I guess, for me struggling with some physical problems, but at the same time it has been a really beautiful tournament," added Alcaraz.

"Today I faced one of the best players in the world, without a doubt, playing really solid and great tennis."

Related Topics

Tennis World Turin Progress Malaga Same Casper Rafael Nadal November Best Court Wimbledon

Recent Stories

SAFCO's chief awarded honorary PhD degree

SAFCO's chief awarded honorary PhD degree

2 minutes ago
 Spanish care home fire kills 10

Spanish care home fire kills 10

2 minutes ago
 SBP allows use of modern technology to expedite ag ..

SBP allows use of modern technology to expedite agri-loan processing

2 minutes ago
 HEC, British Council launch phase II of Pak-UK Edu ..

HEC, British Council launch phase II of Pak-UK Education Gateway

54 minutes ago
 DIG distributes appreciation certificates among co ..

DIG distributes appreciation certificates among cops

54 minutes ago
 Police seize huge consignment of Indian gutka

Police seize huge consignment of Indian gutka

54 minutes ago
Ahsan formally inaugurates 'Science, Technology, a ..

Ahsan formally inaugurates 'Science, Technology, and Engineering for Development ..

1 hour ago
 FOT holds Khuli Katchery in Kotli (AJK): Disposes ..

FOT holds Khuli Katchery in Kotli (AJK): Disposes off over 70 complaints against ..

1 hour ago
 Pakistan, Bosnia & Herzegovina reaffirm commitment ..

Pakistan, Bosnia & Herzegovina reaffirm commitment to further deepen bilateral r ..

1 hour ago
 Advisor to Prime Minister on Political Affairs Ran ..

Advisor to Prime Minister on Political Affairs Rana Sanaullah warns PTI to avoid ..

1 hour ago
 Martyred Major, Havildar laid to rest with full mi ..

Martyred Major, Havildar laid to rest with full military honors

1 hour ago
 Commissioner chairs meeting, Reviews NIDs campaign ..

Commissioner chairs meeting, Reviews NIDs campaign progress

1 hour ago

More Stories From Sports