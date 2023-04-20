UrduPoint.com

Alcaraz Grinds Past Bautista Agut In Barcelona Open Last 16

Zeeshan Mehtab Published April 20, 2023 | 11:37 PM

Alcaraz grinds past Bautista Agut in Barcelona Open last 16

World number two Carlos Alcaraz had to sweat as he beat Roberto Bautista Agut 6-3, 7-5 to reach the Barcelona Open quarter-finals on Thursday

Barcelona, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2023 ) :World number two Carlos Alcaraz had to sweat as he beat Roberto Bautista Agut 6-3, 7-5 to reach the Barcelona Open quarter-finals on Thursday.

Alcaraz pulled out of the recent Monte Carlo Masters with back and hand problems and struggled at times against the veteran Spaniard as he continues to warm up for the French Open in May.

Top seed Alcaraz breezed past Nuno Borges on Tuesday but found it much tougher going in the last 16 amid windy conditions as he continued his Barcelona title defence on the court named after Rafael Nadal.

The 22-time Grand Slam champion is not playing in Barcelona because of a hip injury and announced earlier he will not be fit to take part in the Madrid Masters next week either.

"I'm very happy to go through to the next round, it was a very difficult game," Alcaraz told Spanish broadcaster Teledeporte.

"Everyone knows the capacity Roberto has, how tough he is, and it wasn't easy at all with the wind." Alcaraz said that he had to accept the weather conditions with a "good face and a good attitude".

"We say that games like this you have to win with professionalism and hard work," he continued.

"It was very hard to play at the best level, for Roberto too, I'm sure." Alcaraz started shakily, saving two break points in the first game, with Bautista Agut showing plenty of resistance.

The 35-year old played solidly and competed far better than in his Indian Wells defeat by Alcaraz in March 2022.

Alcaraz, 19, looking for his third trophy of the season after triumphing in California this year and again in Buenos Aires, struggled for consistency, making several unforced errors.

The 2022 US Open winner broke for 5-3 and consolidated it to win the first set, producing a spectacular stretching backhand winner in the final game which had fans out of their seats.

Alcaraz broke at the start of the second set and then held his serve for 2-0 and six consecutive games in a row, playing with more confidence.

Bautista Agut dug deep to resist his opponent's pressure and after the pair exchanged breaks in a topsy-turvy second set, took the lead for the first time at 4-5.

However Alcaraz broke for 6-5 and served out for the victory, clinching progress to the last eight with an ace.

Earlier second seed Stefanos Tsitsipas eased past Denis Shapovalov 6-3, 6-2, to set up a quarter-final clash with Australia's Alex de Minaur.

De Minaur progressed with a walkover after Bulgarian Grigor Dimitrov withdrew due to illness.

Jannik Sinner beat Yoshihito Nishioka 6-1, 4-6, 6-3 and will face Italian compatriot Lorenzo Musetti, who overcame Briton Cameron Norrie 3-6, 6-4, 6-1.

Related Topics

India Weather World Australia Buenos Aires Progress Barcelona Madrid Lead Rafael Nadal March May All Best Court US Open

Recent Stories

Fujairah Ruler sends Eid greetings to UAE Leaders

Fujairah Ruler sends Eid greetings to UAE Leaders

2 minutes ago
 Umm Al Qaiwain Ruler sends Eid greetings to UAE Le ..

Umm Al Qaiwain Ruler sends Eid greetings to UAE Leaders

2 minutes ago
 LHC links JIT investigations with its final decisi ..

LHC links JIT investigations with its final decision

8 minutes ago
 After Starship Inaugural Flight, NASA Chief Says L ..

After Starship Inaugural Flight, NASA Chief Says Looks Forward to What SpaceX Le ..

8 minutes ago
 Ajman Ruler sends Eid greetings to UAE Leaders

Ajman Ruler sends Eid greetings to UAE Leaders

17 minutes ago
 SBP rebuts Dawn News article: "In breach of law, g ..

SBP rebuts Dawn News article: "In breach of law, govt borrows Rs239bn from State ..

18 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.