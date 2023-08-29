Open Menu

Alcaraz Launches US Open Defence After Djokovic Bow

Zeeshan Mehtab Published August 29, 2023 | 09:15 PM

Carlos Alcaraz launches the defence of his US Open crown here Tuesday, a day after Novak Djokovic produced a dazzling display to ensure he will replace the Spaniard as world number one

Alcaraz, who defeated Djokovic in a five-set Wimbledon final classic last month, opens his New York campaign with a night match against lowly ranked German Dominik Koepfer.

The 20-year-old Spanish star is aiming to become the first man to defend the US Open crown since 2008, when Roger Federer lifted the title for a fifth consecutive year.

Alcaraz went into this year's tournament as world number one, but will lose that ranking after the event following Djokovic's imperious performance on Arthur Ashe Stadium on Monday.

The 23-time Grand Slam singles champion produced a near-flawless late night masterclass, routing France's Alexandre Muller 6-0, 6-2, 6-3 in a lop-sided victory.

It marked a successful return to New York for Djokovic, who missed the 2022 US Open after refusing to get vaccinated against Covid-19.

"I think the performance explains how I felt tonight, particularly in the first two sets. It was kind of lights-out tennis really, almost flawless, perfect first set," said Djokovic.

"Hopefully I can maintain that level. It's just the beginning of the tournament, but I already like the level of tennis."In other men's draw games on Tuesday, 2021 champion and No.3 seed Daniil Medvedev kicks off proceedings on the main Arthur Ashe arena against Hungary's Attila Balazs.

Elsewhere, Britain's Andy Murray faces France's Corentin Moutet in his opening game, 11 years on from his lone US Open triumph in 2012, while Italian sixth seed Jannik Sinner takes on Germany's Yannick Hanfmann.

