UrduPoint.com

Alcaraz Racks Up 40th Win Of 2022

Zeeshan Mehtab Published July 29, 2022 | 08:40 AM

Alcaraz racks up 40th win of 2022

Umag, Croatia, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2022 ) :Carlos Alcaraz racked up his 40th win of the year on Thursday when he defeated Norbert Gombos of Slovakia 6-2, 6-3 to begin his Umag title defence in style.

The Spaniard won his maiden title at the Croatian clay court tournament in 2021 and has returned this year as the youngest man to make the top five in the world since Rafael Nadal in 2005.

"It was a really tough match. It wasn't as easy as the result seems," said Alcaraz, who fended off seven break points against the lucky loser.

"Norbert played a really good game and the first round of every tournament is never easy, so I had to get used to the conditions.

It was tough for me, but at the end I found a way to play better and get the win." Since defeating Richard Gasquet in the Umag final last year, 19-year-old Alcaraz has added four further titles to his collection, including Masters crowns at Miami and Madrid.

Thursday's win came after a surprise weekend loss in the Hamburg final against Lorenzo Musetti.

Alcaraz, who is now 25-3 on clay this season, will face Argentina's Facundo Bagnis on Friday for a place in the semi-finals.

Related Topics

World Hamburg Man Madrid Miami Argentina Slovakia Rafael Nadal Top Court

Recent Stories

UNGA declares access to clean, healthy environment ..

UNGA declares access to clean, healthy environment a human right; Pakistan expla ..

8 hours ago
 France defender Kounde agrees Barca move

France defender Kounde agrees Barca move

8 hours ago
 ICC issues arrest warrant for C.Africa rebel leade ..

ICC issues arrest warrant for C.Africa rebel leader

8 hours ago
 NA Speaker accepts resignations of 11 PTI MNAs

NA Speaker accepts resignations of 11 PTI MNAs

9 hours ago
 Judicial commission formed on Ziarat incident

Judicial commission formed on Ziarat incident

9 hours ago
 Peasant leader Dada Ali Bux passes away

Peasant leader Dada Ali Bux passes away

9 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.