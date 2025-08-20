Alcaraz, Raducanu Steal Spotlight In US Open Mixed Doubles Debut
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published August 20, 2025 | 05:42 PM
Duo, who have been subject of media speculation about their friendship since before Wimbledon, drew huge interest as they stepped onto the court together
NEW YORK: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 20th, 2025) Spanish tennis sensation Carlos Alcaraz and Britain’s Emma Raducanu became the center of attention at the US Open after teaming up in the mixed doubles, with their on-court chemistry making headlines despite a first-round defeat.
The duo, who have been the subject of media speculation about their friendship since before Wimbledon, drew huge interest as they stepped onto the court together. Videos and photos of the pair quickly went viral, dominating social media trends.
Alcaraz and Raducanu were beaten by Jack Draper and Jessica Pegula, but the result was overshadowed by the pair’s lighthearted moments.
Their laughter, smiles, and playful gestures throughout the contest captured the imagination of fans and commentators.
The international media outlets described them as the tournament’s “new power couple,” while online discussions framed their partnership as the beginning of a potential “love story.”
The sports analysts said that, beyond the scoreline, the Alcaraz–Raducanu pairing added an extra element of entertainment to the US Open, predicting that the duo could emerge as one of the most popular and marketable partnerships in world tennis.
