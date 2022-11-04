UrduPoint.com

Alcaraz Retires With Injury As Auger-Aliassime Powers Into Semi-finals

Muhammad Rameez Published November 04, 2022 | 11:30 PM

Alcaraz retires with injury as Auger-Aliassime powers into semi-finals

World number one Carlos Alcaraz retired from his Paris Masters quarter-final against Holger Rune on Friday with an abdominal injury, while Felix Auger-Aliassime stretched his winning run to 16 matches

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2022 ) :World number one Carlos Alcaraz retired from his Paris Masters quarter-final against Holger Rune on Friday with an abdominal injury, while Felix Auger-Aliassime stretched his winning run to 16 matches.

Alcaraz, the reigning US Open champion, lost the first set and was trailing 3-1 in a second set tie-break when he decided to stop, having received treatment to his left side at the previous changeover.

"It's something wrong on the abdominal," said Alcaraz. "At the end of the set, it was wrong. It was getting wrong and I preferred to retire and take care about it." The Spanish teenager had been attempting to win a third Masters title of the year after victories in Miami and Madrid.

Alcaraz would have been confirmed as the year-end world number one before the ATP Finals in Turin later this month had he lifted the trophy this weekend in the French capital.

Instead, his participation at the November 13-20 event is now in doubt. Alcaraz had arrived in Paris struggling with a knee injury, an issue he downplayed earlier in the week.

"Right now I have some test on how it's gonna be before Turin, but right now I'm focused to try to get better in the abdominal and trying to be at 100 per cent in Turin," said Alcaraz.

"I cannot stretch. I couldn't serve well. I couldn't hit the forehand well. When I turn the body, I feel it. I feel the abdomen in so many movements." "It's in a zone that I have problems, I have problems before," he added.

"Let's see if it's the same problem as I felt before or not." Rune will advance to face Auger-Aliassime for a place in Sunday's final. The 19-year-old Dane was beaten by Auger-Aliassime in the final in Basel last weekend.

Auger-Aliassime continued his quest for a fourth title in as many weeks by defeating Frances Tiafoe 6-1, 6-4 to power into the semi-finals earlier in the day.

The 22-year-old Canadian also won in Antwerp and Basel last month. He is trying to achieve a feat no man has accomplished since Ivan Lendl won five tournaments in five weeks in 1981.

Having raced through the opening set against the 21st-ranked Tiafoe, Auger-Aliassime needed six match points to finally see off the American and reach his second Masters semi-final.

The eighth-seeded Auger-Aliassime has enjoyed a breakout season. His 56 wins are third most on the ATP Tour this year, while only Alcaraz has bettered his four singles titles.

"I have felt great not only this week but in the last few weeks," said Auger-Aliassime.

"Sixteen wins in a row is special. I have an opportunity to win again tomorrow. I'll try to seize it, but definitely it's been an amazing period."Defending champion Novak Djokovic takes on Italy's Lorenzo Musetti in the quarter-finals.

Tommy Paul, who dumped out Rafael Nadal in the second round, will look to cause another surprise when he goes up against fifth seed Stefanos Tsitsipas.

Related Topics

World Paris Turin Man Madrid Basel Same Miami Italy Rafael Nadal Turkish Lira November Sunday Event From US Open

Recent Stories

Ahsan Iqbal urges PTI to avoid spreading unrest in ..

Ahsan Iqbal urges PTI to avoid spreading unrest in Pakistan

33 seconds ago
 Bulgarian Parliament Passes Bill to Buy 8 More F-1 ..

Bulgarian Parliament Passes Bill to Buy 8 More F-16 Fighters From US - Reports

39 seconds ago
 Ukrainian Troops Fear Loss of Internet Access on F ..

Ukrainian Troops Fear Loss of Internet Access on Frontlines Amid Starlink Outage ..

2 minutes ago
 US National Security Advisor Sullivan Visits Kiev, ..

US National Security Advisor Sullivan Visits Kiev, Meets With Zelenskyy - Report ..

2 minutes ago
 US blacklists two top Haiti politicians as 'drug t ..

US blacklists two top Haiti politicians as 'drug traffickers'

2 minutes ago
 Blind use of "religious fanaticism to bury Imran's ..

Blind use of "religious fanaticism to bury Imran's politics": Maulana Fazal

31 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.