Alcaraz Starts Wimbledon Title Defence As Murray Faces 'closure'
Muhammad Rameez Published July 01, 2024 | 02:50 PM
London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2024) Carlos Alcaraz begins the defence of his Wimbledon title on Monday as two-time champion Andy Murray decides whether or not to call a halt to his All England Club singles career.
Alcaraz, still only 21, is chasing his fourth Grand Slam title and hopes to become just the sixth man after Rod Laver, Bjorn Borg, Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic to win the French Open and Wimbledon back-to-back.
"I know that there's going to be a really difficult and big challenge for me, but I think I'm ready to do it," said the third-seeded Spaniard.
Alcaraz faces 21-year-old Estonian qualifier Mark Lajal who had never won a Grand Slam qualifying match let alone a main draw tie before last week.
Lajal, the son of a motocross rider, has just two wins on the ATP tour in his career but if his playing statistics don't stand out, then his dreadlocked, blond hair style certainly turns heads.
"I've had them for a very long time.
It has kind of become a big part of me and my image. A lot of people know me just from my dreads. I think it's cool," said the world number 269.
This time last year, Lajal was losing a first round match at a second-tier Challenger event in the US and earning a paltry $780.
For making the first round at Wimbledon he is guaranteed $75,000.
World number one Jannik Sinner, a semi-finalist in 2023, starts against Yannick Hanfmann, the German world number 110.
Hanfmann has been defeated in the first round in both of his main draw appearances at Wimbledon.
Sinner got the better of him in their only meeting at the US Open in 2023 where the German won just five games in their first round clash.
The 22-year-old Sinner won a maiden Slam at the Australian Open and then deposed Djokovic as world number one, becoming the first Italian man to reach such heights.
Sinner arrives in London having captured his first grass-court title in Halle.
Recent Stories
Anoushey Ashraf marries with Shahab Reza Mirza
Petrol price increased by Rs7.45 per litre
Mohammad Rizwan named as Canada Global T20 League
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 July 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 July 2024
Iranian universities’ teachers visit Punjab University
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 June 2024
India clinch second T20 World Cup championship title by beating South Africa
PML-N focuses on reviving economy: Ranjha
CM Maryam Nawaz approves Murree development plan
Over 625,000 Gaza children out of school for months amid Israeli war: UNRWA
More Stories From Sports
-
Simone Biles books Paris Olympics berth with US gymnastics trials all-around win42 minutes ago
-
Floodlight hockey match held in Bahawalpur1 hour ago
-
Junaid wins Tenpin Bowling C'ship2 hours ago
-
Mohammad Rizwan named as Canada Global T20 League3 hours ago
-
Biles books Paris Olympics spot with emphatic US trials all-around win4 hours ago
-
England drop Bairstow for first two Tests against the West Indies5 hours ago
-
Paul joining Wemby at Spurs as NBA free agency opens7 hours ago
-
Pak Army, Cosmopolitan teams bag National Netball C'ship titles19 hours ago
-
Nida to lead Pakistan for ACC Women’s T20 Asia Cup21 hours ago
-
Asjad, Awais Munair qualify for Asian Snooker C'ship pre-quarters21 hours ago
-
Cash prizes awarded to Cycle race winners22 hours ago
-
India clinch second T20 World Cup championship title by beating South Africa2 days ago