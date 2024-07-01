Alcaraz starts Wimbledon title defence as Murray faces 'closure'

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2024) Carlos Alcaraz begins the defence of his Wimbledon title on Monday as two-time champion Andy Murray decides whether or not to call a halt to his All England Club singles career.

Alcaraz, still only 21, is chasing his fourth Grand Slam title and hopes to become just the sixth man after Rod Laver, Bjorn Borg, Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic to win the French Open and Wimbledon back-to-back.

"I know that there's going to be a really difficult and big challenge for me, but I think I'm ready to do it," said the third-seeded Spaniard.

Alcaraz faces 21-year-old Estonian qualifier Mark Lajal who had never won a Grand Slam qualifying match let alone a main draw tie before last week.

Lajal, the son of a motocross rider, has just two wins on the ATP tour in his career but if his playing statistics don't stand out, then his dreadlocked, blond hair style certainly turns heads.

"I've had them for a very long time.

It has kind of become a big part of me and my image. A lot of people know me just from my dreads. I think it's cool," said the world number 269.

This time last year, Lajal was losing a first round match at a second-tier Challenger event in the US and earning a paltry $780.

For making the first round at Wimbledon he is guaranteed $75,000.

World number one Jannik Sinner, a semi-finalist in 2023, starts against Yannick Hanfmann, the German world number 110.

Hanfmann has been defeated in the first round in both of his main draw appearances at Wimbledon.

Sinner got the better of him in their only meeting at the US Open in 2023 where the German won just five games in their first round clash.

The 22-year-old Sinner won a maiden Slam at the Australian Open and then deposed Djokovic as world number one, becoming the first Italian man to reach such heights.

Sinner arrives in London having captured his first grass-court title in Halle.