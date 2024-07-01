Alcaraz Starts Wimbledon Title Defence As Murray Wants 'closure'
Zeeshan Mehtab Published July 01, 2024 | 06:25 PM
Carlos Alcaraz begins the defence of his Wimbledon title on Monday as two-time champion Andy Murray decides whether or not to call a halt to his All England Club singles career
As action got under way, world number three and Australian Open champion Aryna Sabalenka was heading home after withdrawing from the tournament with a shoulder injury.
Alcaraz, still only 21, is chasing his fourth Grand Slam title and hopes to become just the sixth man after Rod Laver, Bjorn Borg, Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic to win the French Open and Wimbledon back-to-back.
"I know that there's going to be a really difficult and big challenge for me, but I think I'm ready to do it," said the third-seeded Spaniard.
Alcaraz faces 21-year-old Estonian qualifier Mark Lajal, who had never won a Grand Slam qualifying match let alone a main draw tie before last week.
Lajal, the son of a motocross rider, has just two wins on the ATP tour in his career but if his playing statistics do not stand out, then his dreadlocked, blond hairstyle certainly turns heads.
"I've had them for a very long time. It has kind of become a big part of me and my image. A lot of people know me just from my dreads. I think it's cool," said the world number 269.
This time last year, Lajal was losing a first-round match at a second-tier Challenger event in the US and earning a paltry $780.
