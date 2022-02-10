ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2022 ) :Kazakhstan's Aldiyar Abzhan and Ivan Iutkin of Russia moved in the finals of the ITF Pakistan AJ Towers World Junior Tennis Championships at PTF-SDA Tennis Complex on Thursday.

Abzhan struggled hard to win his semifinal against unseeded Nikita Bortnichek from Russian in an exciting three set match.

In the first set, both the players held their respective serves till 6-6 all and the set was decided in a tie break, which was won by Abhan by taking the early break in the tie break at 7-2.

In the second set Nikita changed the pattern of game and broke the 8th game of Abhan to take the lead 5-3 and then played some excellent shots down the line to hold the serve and leveled the match 1-1 set all.

In the final set, both the players played excellent long rallies; after losing the 3rd game of final set, Abzhan came back aggressively and did not allow his opponent to settle down and placed couple of aces in the set and finally broke the 6th game of Nikita and by holding the 7th game, took the lead 5-2. In the 9th game, Abhan played some excellent cross court shots to confirm a place in the final.

In the second semifinal, Iutking played excellent tennis throughout the match and his opponent from Poland Maciej Zarebski was unable to match his excellence. The match lasted 59 minutes.

In the Girls event, Top seed Andra Izabella Sirbu of Romania proved too good against her opponent 4th Seed Olga Sorochkina of Russia to seal a place in the final. She won the match 7-5,6-2.

In the second semi-final, Tamara Ermakova of Russia beat Melisa Ugur of Turkey in a thrilling see-saw match which lasted 2 hrs 12 minutes 4-6, 6-1 7-5. Melisa Ugur (TUR) played very measured and calculate,d game till 4-4 games all, and broke the 10th game of Tamara to win the 1st set.

In the second set, Tamara fought hard to draw level before Melisa regained control and took the set comfortably 6-1.

The deciding set saw some exhilarating tennis as both the players reached 5-games all and then in the 12th game Tamara played some excellent shots and broke Melisa to seal her place in the final.

In the Boys Doubles, Nikita Bortnichek (RUS) & Ruslan Serazhetdinov (RUS) caused a major upset to defeat top seed Iranian duo Amirali Ghavam and Yunes Talava in an exciting three sets encounter 6-4 4-6 10-7. In the second Semi-final, Dev Kanbargimath (ROU) & Aril Kayra Tuna (TUR) also upset the 2nd seed Russian pair of Ivan Iutkin and Nikita Safonov in a straight sets match 7-6(6) 7-5.

In the Girls Doubles, Munisa Ashurkekova (UZB) & Melisa Ugur (TUR) proved too good to Taira Abildayeva (KAZ) & Artina Gashi (GBR) in a one sided affair 6-0 6-2.

Boys Singles semifinals, Ivan Iutkin (RUS) beat Maciej Zarebski (POL) 6-2 6-1; Aldiyar Abzhan (KAZ) beat Nikita Bortnichek (RUS) 7-6(2) 3-6 6-3.

In Girls Singles semifinals, Abdra Izabella Sirbu (ROU) beat Olga Sorochkina (RUS) 7-5 6-2; Tamara Ermakova (RUS) beat Melisa Ugur (TUR) 4-6 6-1 7-5.

In Boys Doubles semifinals, Nikita Bortnichek (RUS) & Ruslan Serazhetdinov (RUS) beat Amirali Ghavam (IRI) & Yunes Talavar (IRI) 6-4 4-6 10-7; Dev Kanbargimath (ROU) & Arila Kayra Tuna (TUR) beat Ivan Iutkin (RUS) & Nikita Safonov (RUS) 7-6(6) 7-5.

In Girls Doubles semifinals, Munisa Ashurekova (UZB) & Melisa Ugur (TUR) beat Taira Abildayeva (KAZ) & Artina Gashi (GBR) 6-0 6-2; Andra Izabella Sirbu (ROU) & Olga Sorochkina (RUS) beat Sa Rang Lim (KOR) & Seo Hyeon Park (KOR) 6-2 4-6 11-9.

The Doubles Finals of Girls and boys would be played on Friday followed by the qualifying Sign-in for the 2nd ITF Pakistan Elaan Syed Dilawar Abbas Memorial World Junior Tennis Championships.