Aldridge Retires From NBA After Heart Scare

Zeeshan Mehtab 3 minutes ago Thu 15th April 2021 | 10:13 PM

Brooklyn Nets center LaMarcus Aldridge retired from basketball on Thursday after revealing the recent discovery of a heart problem

The 35-year-old seven-time NBA All-Star said in a statement posted on Twitter he had experienced an irregular heartbeat during the Nets defeat to the Los Angeles Lakers last Saturday.

He said the problem had worsened following the game, prompting an evaluation at hospital on Sunday.

"Though I'm better now, what I felt with my heart that night was still one of the scariest things I've experienced," Aldridge wrote.

"With that being said, I've made the difficult decision to retire from the NBA. For 15 years, I've put basketball first, and now it is time to put my health and family first.

" Aldridge only joined the Nets last month after a six-year stint with the San Antonio Spurs. He had previously spent nine years with the Portland Trail Blazers between 2006 and 2015.

He was chosen by the Chicago Bulls with the second overall pick in the 2006 draft, before being traded to Portland immediately.

"I'm thankful for everything this game has given me: the great memories, including all the ups and downs, and the friendships I've made and will keep me with me forever," he said, thanking Portland for backing a "skinny, Texas kid and giving him a chance."Aldridge averaged 19.4 points and 8.2 rebounds per game over 1,029 regular appearances in the league.

