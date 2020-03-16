Aleem and Gough to be involved in HBL PSL 2020 semi-finals and final

Aleem Dar and Michael Gough, both from the Elite Panel of ICC Umpires, will be involved in this week’s semi-finals and final of the HBL Pakistan Super League 2020 at the Gaddafi Stadium

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th March, 2020) Aleem Dar and Michael Gough, both from the Elite Panel of ICC Umpires, will be involved in this week’s semi-finals and final of the HBL Pakistan Super League 2020 at the Gaddafi Stadium.

On Tuesday afternoon at 2pm, Aleem, who has officiated in the most number of matches in the HBL PSL (42), will be joined by the ICC international panel’s Ahsan Raza as an on-field umpire for the first semi-final between Multan Sultans and Peshawar Zalmi. Shozab Raza and Tariq Rasheed will be third and fourth umpires, respectively, while Mohammad Anees will lead the Playing Control Team.

Later in the day at 7pm, England’s Michael Gough will carry-out on-field umpiring duties with Rashid Riaz, also a member of the ICC’s international panel, for the mouth-watering Karachi Kings and Lahore Qalandars fixture. Asif Yaqoob and Faisal Afridi will be the third and fourth umpires, respectively while Sri Lanka’s Roshan Mahanama will be the match referee.

On Wednesday, 18 March, Aleem and Gough will combine to umpire in the second HBL PSL final at the Gaddafi Stadium to date. While this will be Aleem’s third HBL PSL final, for Gough, this will be his maiden appearance. Ahsan Raza and Rashid Riaz will be the third and fourth umpires, respectively. Roshan Mahanama will be the match referee.

Upcoming fixtures

17 March –Multan Sultans v Peshawar Zalmi (1st semi-final) (2pm-5.15pm). Aleem Dar and Ahsan Raza (on-field umpires), Shozab Raza (third umpire), Tariq Rasheed (fourth umpire); Mohammad Anees (match referee). Karachi Kings v Lahore Qalandars (2nd semi-final) (7pm-10.15pm). Rashid Riaz and Michael Gough (on-field umpires), Asif Yaqoob (third umpire), Faisal Afridi (fourth umpire); Roshan Mahanama (match referee) (both matches at Gaddafi Stadium)

18 March – Final, Gaddafi Stadium, 7pm-10.15pm. Aleem Dar and Michael Gough (on-field umpires), Ahsan Raza (third umpire), Rashid Riaz (fourth umpire); Roshan Mahanama (match referee)