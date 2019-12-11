UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Aleem Dar Set To Break Record For Most Tests As An Umpire

Zeeshan Mehtab 21 minutes ago Wed 11th December 2019 | 05:09 PM

Aleem Dar set to break record for most Tests as an umpire

Aleem Dar is set to break Steve Bucknor's record of most Tests as an umpire in the first match of the series between Australia and New Zealand, which starts in Perth on Thursday

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2019 ) :Aleem Dar is set to break Steve Bucknor's record of most Tests as an umpire in the first match of the series between Australia and New Zealand, which starts in Perth on Thursday.

The 51-year-old, who took up umpiring after playing first-class cricket in Pakistan, is standing in his 129th Test match as an on-field umpire.

He stood in his first Test in Dhaka in 2003 during England's tour of Bangladesh.

Starting his international career in 2000 during Pakistan's home ODI series against Sri Lanka, Dar has officiated in 207 one-day internationals and is only two matches shy of the record of 209 matches in that format held by Rudi Koertzen of South Africa.

"This is one milestone I had never thought of when I began my umpiring career," said Dar, who has also officiated in 46 Twenty20 Internationals.

"It is a truly amazing feeling and a high point of my life when I take the field here in Australia, thousands of miles from where I started my international career at home in Gujranwala," Dar said in an interview released by the International Cricket Council (ICC).

"Steve Bucknor (from the West Indies) was my idol and it is only sinking in now that I will have officiated in more Test matches than him.

"In the nearly two decades of my international career, I have had the good fortune of watching some memorable matches and achievements like Brian Lara's Test knock of 400 not out and South Africa's epic chase of Australia's score of 434 in an ODI in Johannesburg in 2006."Adrian Griffith, ICC senior manager for umpires and referees, said Dar had served with "distinction".

"It is not easy officiating in this modern day of intense scrutiny, but I am sure with his dedication he will continue to move umpiring forward in the years to come," he added.

Related Topics

Pakistan Cricket ICC Australia Bangladesh Sri Lanka Griffith Perth Dhaka Gujranwala Johannesburg South Africa From New Zealand

Recent Stories

Ancelotti's reign ends amid feuding as Napoli turn ..

1 minute ago

LDA Avenue-I affectees got PLs worth Rs 4.5 billio ..

1 minute ago

White Helmets Increasing Presence In Idlib, Provoc ..

1 minute ago

Pb govt to pay salary, pension to Christian employ ..

1 minute ago

Industrial robots generate enormous new job opport ..

1 minute ago

The Commissioner Hyderabad Muhammad Abbas Baloch c ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.