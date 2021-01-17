Aleem Dar to stand-in first ever test match on home soil

The first match of Pakistan-South Africa of two- test match rubber, will be first-ever event on home soil for the ICC elite panel in which Pakistani umpire Aleem Dar to officiate during an illustrious career of umpiring in 132 tests over 17 years

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2021 ):The first match of Pakistan-South Africa of two- test match rubber, will be first-ever event on home soil for the ICC elite panel in which Pakistani umpire Aleem Dar to officiate during an illustrious career of umpiring in 132 tests over 17 years.

In the era of neutral umpires where officials are appointed from the third country to officiate in test matches, it all became possible after the International Cricket Council (ICC) relaxed its rules due to the spread of coronavirus pandemic in the world. The first test match between Pakistan and South Africa starts on January 26 in Karachi.

As per the ICC's interim playing regulations, the requirement to appoint third country officials has temporarily been removed from the playing conditions for all international formats owing to the current logistical challenges with international travel. The ICC, however, continues to appoint domestic match officials from the ICC Elite Panel of Match Officials and the ICC International Panel of Match Officials.

From Gujranwala (Punjab), the 52-year-old Aleem Dar started his umpiring career in 2003 during a test match in Dhaka and was soon inducted as the ICC Elite panelist.

Aleem Dar won ICC's David Shepherd Trophy three years in a row from 2009-2011 after being nominated in 2005 and 2006.

Aleem Dar holds the record of officiating the most test matches (132) in the world surpassing West Indian Steve Bucknor's 128 test matches and of supervising the most ODIs (211) eclipsing South African Rudi Koertzen's 209. He has also officiated 48 T20s so far.

Aleem Dar started his first class career in February 1987 while he made his List A debut in September 1986. He played for the Allied Bank and Pakistan Railways as a right-hand batsman and a right arm leg-spinner in the domestic circuit.

In a statement issued by the PCB on Saturday, Aleem Dar expressed his joy in the following words: "It will definitely be an emotional moment for me to umpire in a Test involving Pakistan. It has been nearly a 17-year and 132-Test wait, but its about to be over. Like the players, the match officials also want to umpire in matches on home ground, something we achieve in white-ball cricket, but Test cricket remains the pinnacle format and I am delighted that I will be standing in the two Tests between two excellent sides."