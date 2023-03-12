ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2023 ) :Aleem Agha and Shabbir Lashkarwala clinched the men's doubles title of the National Tenpin Bowling Championship at Leisure City Bowling Club, Jinnah Park, Rawalpindi.

In the men's doubles event, Aleem Agha and Shabbir Lashkarwala won the men's doubles title with 1547 points.

Afzaal Akhtar and Sikander Hayat stood second with 1484 points while Ali Suria and Danyal Shah secured the third position with 1468 points.