Alex Hales Exits PSL 10 After Qualifier Defeat, Citing Personal Reasons

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published May 22, 2025 | 03:30 PM

England player says he is leaving Pakistan and extending his best wishes to franchise for remaining matches of tournament

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 22nd, 2025) In a major blow to Islamabad United, explosive England opener Alex Hales on Thursday announced his departure from the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 10 following the team’s defeat in the first Qualifier.

Alex Hales shared the update via an Instagram story, and confirmed that he was leaving Pakistan and extending his best wishes to the franchise for the remaining matches of the tournament.

The English batter was among the first foreign players to rejoin the PSL 10 after it was rescheduled due to Indian aggression.

However, Hales had only committed to playing two matches for Islamabad United due to personal reasons.

In the first Qualifier against Quetta Gladiators, Hales was dismissed for a duck after facing just two deliveries, adding to Islamabad’s disappointing performance.

Islamabad United now faces a do-or-die situation, with their final opportunity to qualify for the PSL 10 final resting on a win in Eliminator 2.

