Alex Hales Of Karachi Kings Diagnosed With Some Symptoms Of Coronavirus

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 3 minutes ago Tue 17th March 2020 | 01:56 PM

Alex Hales of Karachi Kings diagnosed with some symptoms of Coronavirus

Alex Hales, a British player, withdrew PSL and left for London two days ago.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 17th, 2020) Karachi Kings’ Alex Hales was diagnosed with some symptoms of Coroanvirus, the sources said here on Tuesday.

Taking to the reporters, Rameez Raja said that Alex Hales of Karachi Kings was diagnosed with some symptoms of “Coronavirus”.

He also said that all commentators and broadcasters were also having COVID-19 tests.

“A player was diagnosed with symptoms of Coronavirus but he is not Pakistan,” said Pakistan cricket board Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Waseem Khan, adding that they could not share the name of the player.

Waseem Khan said that they took decision of suspending PSL matches on the basis of government’s advisory.

“We took this decision of suspending PSL matches for the safety of everyone including the players,” said Waseem Khan, the CEO of Pakistan Cricket Board.

