Alex Ovechkin Sets New NHL Record For Most Goals With Single Team

Muhammad Rameez Published November 06, 2022 | 06:00 AM

Alex Ovechkin Sets New NHL Record for Most Goals With Single Team

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th November, 2022) Russian ice hockey player and captain of the Washington Capitals team Alexander Ovechkin broke the record for the most goals scored with one franchise in National Hockey League (NHL) history.

Ovechkin, 37, scored his 787th goal in the game against the Arizona Coyotes on Saturday, thus surpassing the legendary Gordie Howe for most goals with a single team.

"Ovechkin passed Gordie Howe, who scored 786 goals in 1,687 games over 25 seasons with the Detroit Red Wings from 1946-1971. Ovechkin reached the milestone in his 1,287th game with the Capitals, who selected him with the No. 1 pick in the 2004 NHL Draft," NHL said in a Saturday release.

Ovechkin has played less than 18 full NHL seasons. On Thursday, he tied Howe's record, scoring the Capitals' only goal in the game against the Detroit Red Wings, which ended with Howe's old team winning 3-1.

