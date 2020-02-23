UrduPoint.com
Alexander Ovechkin Becomes 8th Hockey Player In History To Score 700 Goals In NHL

Muhammad Rameez 2 minutes ago Sun 23rd February 2020 | 02:00 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd February, 2020) Russian left winger Alexander Ovechkin, captain of Washington Capitals, scored his 700th goal in the National Hockey League's (NHL) regular seasons, becoming the eighth player in history ” and the only still active in the league ” to reach this milestone.

Ovechkin, 34, scored in the fifth minute of the third period in away game against New Jersey Devils to tie the score 2-2. However, the Caps eventually lost the match 2-3 (0-1, 1-1, 1-1).

The NHL's top regular season striker is Wayne Gretzky with 894 goals, followed by Gordy Howe (801), Jaromir Jagr (766), Brett Hull (741), Marcel Dionne (731), Phil Esposito (717) and Mike Gartner (708).

Ovechkin also became the second player after Howe to score 700 for one team.

In this season's race for the Maurice Richard Trophy awarded to the league's best regular season scorer, Ovechkin now has 42 goals, one behind David Pastrnak of Boston Bruins and Auston Matthews of Toronto Maple Leafs.

