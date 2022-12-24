Alexander Ovechkin Ties Gordie Howe for Second on All-Time NHL Goals List

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th December, 2022) Russian ice hockey player and captain of the Washington Capitals team Alexander Ovechkin has scored his 801st career goal, tying Gordie Howe on the National Hockey League's (NHL's) all-time goals leaderboard.

Ovechkin, 37, accomplished his current tally in 1,310 games, scoring his 801st goal against the Winnipeg Jets on Friday, thus coming even closer to Wayne Gretzky's career goal record (894 goals over 1,487 games).

In November, Ovechkin broke the record for the most goals scored with one franchise in NHL history.

Ovechkin reached the milestone in his 1,287th game with the Capitals, when he scored his 787th goal in the game against the Arizona Coyotes, thus surpassing Gordie Howe for most goals with a single team (Howe scored 786 goals in 1,687 games over 25 seasons with the Detroit Red Wings from 1946-1971).