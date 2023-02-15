Mikhail Ovechkin, the father of Russian hockey player Alexander Ovechkin, has died at the age of 71, the captain of NHL club Washington Capitals said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th February, 2023) Mikhail Ovechkin, the father of Russian hockey player Alexander Ovechkin, has died at the age of 71, the captain of NHL club Washington Capitals said on Wednesday.

"Today my father passed away .

.. I thank everyone for the support but please be understanding and do not disturb my family in this difficult time for us! Thank you," Ovechkin said.

Earlier this week, Ovechkin traveled to Moscow due to his father's health deterioration.