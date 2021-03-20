Alexis Pinturault claims World Cup ski overall title

Lenzerheide, Switzerland, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2021 ) :Alexis Pinturault sealed the men's World Cup ski overall title on Saturday to become the first French recipient of the big crystal globe since 1997.

He did it in style, winning the final giant slalom in Lenzerheide to take an unassailable 107 point lead over title rival Marco Odermatt with Sunday's season-closing slalom remaining.