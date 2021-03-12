UrduPoint.com
Alfa Romeo Chief Vasseur Positive For Covid-19, Sits Out F1 Bahrain Tests

Muhammad Rameez 3 minutes ago Fri 12th March 2021 | 12:33 AM

Alfa Romeo chief Vasseur positive for Covid-19, sits out F1 Bahrain tests

Alfa Romeo team chief Frederic Vasseur has tested positive for Covid-19 and will miss Formula One's pre-season testing in Bahrain which starts on Friday

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2021 ) :Alfa Romeo team chief Frederic Vasseur has tested positive for Covid-19 and will miss Formula One's pre-season testing in Bahrain which starts on Friday.

However, governing body FIA insisted that no other members of the Alfa Romeo team have been affected and that the three-day test in the Gulf will continue as planned.

"During pre-event PCR testing for the Bahrain Formula 1 tests, team principal Frederic Vasseur returned a positive result for COVID-19," said the FIA in a statement.

"According to the protocols set out by the French authorities, he immediately self-isolated at his home.

"He will not travel to Bahrain and will continue to isolate at home for the next seven days."Alfa Romeo will again have former world champion Kimi Raikkonen and Antonio Giovinazzi behind the wheel for the world championship which gets underway in Bahrain on March 28.

