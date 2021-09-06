Algeria arrive in Morocco for World Cup qualifier amid diplomatic tensions

Rabat, Sept 6 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2021 ) :Algeria's football team arrived in Morocco on Monday on the eve of their African World Cup qualifier against Burkina Faso, against a backdrop of diplomatic tensions between the North African neighbours.

The Algerian delegation "was received by Moroccan football federation officials at Marrakesh airport", said Mohamed Makrouf, an official from the Royal Moroccan Football Federation (FRMF).

"As usual, we hope to win," said Djamel Belmadi, coach of Algeria, known as the "Fennecs", before departing.

"We are going to play football, politics has nothing to do with it."