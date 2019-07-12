UrduPoint.com
Algeria Beat Ivory Coast On Penalties To Reach Semi-finals

Zeeshan Mehtab 3 minutes ago Fri 12th July 2019 | 02:10 AM

Algeria beat Ivory Coast on penalties to reach semi-finals

Suez, Egypt, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 12th Jul, 2019 ) :Africa Cup of Nations title favourites Algeria defeated the Ivory Coast 4-3 on penalties in Suez Thursday to set up a semi-final showdown with Nigeria.

The quarter-final finished 1-1 after extra time with Sofiane Feghouli giving Algeria a 20th-minute lead that was cancelled by Jonathan Kodjia on 62 minutes.

In the shootout, Youcef Belaili struck the woodwork when he had a chance to clinch victory for Algeria, then Ivory Coast captain Serey Die hit the same post and his team were eliminated.

