Cairo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 4th Jul, 2019 ) : Morocco boss Herve Renard singled out neighbours Algeria as the most impressive team at the Africa Cup of Nations heading into the knockout stages that begin on Friday in Egypt

Both countries qualified for the last 16 after three wins from three group games, but it was the nature of Algeria's 1-0 victory over title favourites Senegal that caught the eye of two-time title-winning coach Renard.

"I think there will be a lot of observers who will agree with me. I think up until now Algeria have been the best team at this tournament, notably in the match against Senegal where they performed very, very well," Renard told reporters on Thursday ahead of Morocco's tie with Benin.

"There's speed and spontaneity, with top quality players, a world-class player in (Riyad) Mahrez, and youngsters like (Youcef) Atal and (Ismael) Bennacer who are doing a remarkable job."Djamel Belmadi's Algeria meet Guinea in the last 16 on Sunday and the two North African sides could potentially square off in the final in Cairo on July 19.