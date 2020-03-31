Algeria Postpones 2021 Mediterranean Games for 2022 Due to COVID-19 Fears- Sports Minister

The Algerian authorities announced on Tuesday the decision to postpone for one year the 19th Mediterranean Games, which were initially slated for the summer of 2021, in the light of the COVID-19 pandemic

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st March, 2020) The Algerian authorities announced on Tuesday the decision to postpone for one year the 19th Mediterranean Games, which were initially slated for the summer of 2021, in the light of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Algerian authorities heeded the recommendations of the International Committee of the Mediterranean Games and decided to postpone them for a year. The event will be held in the city of Oran in 2022," Algerian Minister of sports and Youth Sid Ali Khaldi said, as quoted by the Ennahar broadcaster.

The broadcaster noted that the decision was made due to the unprecedented coronavirus pandemic.

According to the latest figures of the Algerian Health Ministry, a total of 584 COVID-19 cases and 35 fatalities have been confirmed in the country.

The Mediterranean Games have been held since 1951, with the last held in 2018 in Spanish Tarragona. More than 4,500 athletes from 26 countries in the region competed in 28 disciplines.