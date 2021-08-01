UrduPoint.com

Algiers Football Fans Set Anti-Covid Goal For Centenary

Muhammad Rameez 2 minutes ago Sun 01st August 2021 | 10:40 PM

Algiers football fans set anti-Covid goal for centenary

Algiers, Aug 1 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2021 ) :Supporters of Algeria's oldest professional football club, Mouloudia Club d'Alger (MCA), are to celebrate its 100th anniversary by raising funds to buy ventilators for Covid-19 patients.

"This centenary will one of 'the oxygen Mouloudia' thanks to a large solidarity action," the vice-president of MCA's national supporters committee, Hamid Atmani, told AFP.

Instead of the annual fireworks display and other festivities, he said, supporters have opted to raise funds to help combat a third wave of coronavirus infections sweeping the North African country.

"It will be the most beautiful and wonderful centenary celebrated by any team in the world.

These are the values and principles of our team 100 years ago from its founding," reads a post on the Facebook page of "100%Mouloudia" which has 200,000 followers.

"The people's club is calling the people," it reads, using MCA's nickname.

The club in Bab El Oued, a working class district of the capital Algiers, was established on August 7, 1921 that coincided with "Mouloud", the Prophet's birthday, from which it took its name.

Algeria has so far officially recorded more than 170,000 coronavirus infections, and more than 4,200 Covid-related deaths.

Related Topics

Football World Facebook El Oued Algiers Buy Algeria August Post From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Hamdan bin Mohammed: Dubai on track to realise Moh ..

Hamdan bin Mohammed: Dubai on track to realise Mohammed bin Rashid’s vision

2 hours ago
 Brand Dubai, Dubai Municipality announce redesign ..

Brand Dubai, Dubai Municipality announce redesign of 10 parks as part of joint r ..

2 hours ago
 Zakat Fund reaches target revenue for H1 2021

Zakat Fund reaches target revenue for H1 2021

2 hours ago
 Emirates&#039; home check-in service records over ..

Emirates&#039; home check-in service records over 2,500 users during July travel ..

3 hours ago
 DAFZA records significant growth in sales revenue ..

DAFZA records significant growth in sales revenue in H1 2021

3 hours ago
 Ajman University to host open days for non-Arab st ..

Ajman University to host open days for non-Arab students from 14th-16th August

3 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.