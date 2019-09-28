Ali, Aleem, Junaid, Lashkar, Ijaz moves to Tenpin second round

Ali Suria, Aleem Agha, Junaid, Lashkar and Ijaz ur Rehman have qualified for the 2nd round of Men Singles of Kashmir Solidarity Azadi Tenpin Bowling Championship, at Leisure City Club, Jinnah Park, Rawalpindi

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2019 ) :Ali Suria, Aleem Agha, Junaid, Lashkar and Ijaz ur Rehman have qualified for the 2nd round of Men Singles of Kashmir Solidarity Azadi Tenpin Bowling Championship, at Leisure City Club, Jinnah Park, Rawalpindi

In the first round, Ali Suria got first position with 196 points, Aleem Agha obtained 2nd position with 193 points, Junnaid secured 3rd position with 191 points while Lashkar and Ijaz ur Rehman received 4th and 5th positions with 189 and 188 points respectively and qualified for 2nd round to be played on Sunday.

About 250 players are taking part in the championship.

A total of eight various categories were being played in the championship including Singles, Doubles, Media, Inter Schools, Inter Colleges and Inter Universities. The concluding ceremony of the Championship would be held on Sunday.