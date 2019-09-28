UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ali, Aleem, Junaid, Lashkar, Ijaz Moves To Tenpin Second Round

Muhammad Rameez 2 minutes ago Sat 28th September 2019 | 06:39 PM

Ali, Aleem, Junaid, Lashkar, Ijaz moves to Tenpin second round

Ali Suria, Aleem Agha, Junaid, Lashkar and Ijaz ur Rehman have qualified for the 2nd round of Men Singles of Kashmir Solidarity Azadi Tenpin Bowling Championship, at Leisure City Club, Jinnah Park, Rawalpindi

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2019 ) :Ali Suria, Aleem Agha, Junaid, Lashkar and Ijaz ur Rehman have qualified for the 2nd round of Men Singles of Kashmir Solidarity Azadi Tenpin Bowling Championship, at Leisure City Club, Jinnah Park, Rawalpindi.

In the first round, Ali Suria got first position with 196 points, Aleem Agha obtained 2nd position with 193 points, Junnaid secured 3rd position with 191 points while Lashkar and Ijaz ur Rehman received 4th and 5th positions with 189 and 188 points respectively and qualified for 2nd round to be played on Sunday.

About 250 players are taking part in the championship.

A total of eight various categories were being played in the championship including Singles, Doubles, Media, Inter Schools, Inter Colleges and Inter Universities. The concluding ceremony of the Championship would be held on Sunday.

Related Topics

Rawalpindi Sunday Media

Recent Stories

Afghan Interior Ministry Registers 68 Incidents Ac ..

2 minutes ago

Deputy Commissioner Hyderabad asks inquiry into ir ..

2 minutes ago

The Clean Karachi Campaign is meant to achieve its ..

2 minutes ago

Securities and Exchange Policy Board approves crea ..

2 minutes ago

Pakistan Society awards Zia Mohyeddin with Jinnah ..

8 minutes ago

CEAD of Mehran University of Engineering and Techn ..

26 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.