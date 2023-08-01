Open Menu

Ali, Arafat Orchestrate Sensational Win For Pakistan In Australia

Muhammad Rameez Published August 01, 2023 | 08:49 PM

Ali, Arafat orchestrate sensational win for Pakistan in Australia

Pakistan Shaheens successfully defended a small target of 94 by bowling out Melbourne Renegades on 85 in 19.4 overs at the TIO Stadium in the Top End T20 Series at Darwin, Australia on Tuesday

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2023 ) :Pakistan Shaheens successfully defended a small target of 94 by bowling out Melbourne Renegades on 85 in 19.4 overs at the TIO Stadium in the Top End T20 Series at Darwin, Australia on Tuesday.

According to the information made available here by the Pakistan cricket board, a stunning display with the ball scripted Pakistan Shaheens' second win in as many days.

With three wickets each from their four overs, Ali Asfand, who conceded only eight runs and bowled 16 dots, and Arafat Minhas, who conceded 15 and bowled 15 dots, spearheaded Shaheens defence. Sajjad Ali, Faisal Akram and Ahmed Khan took a wicket each. Dylan Brasher's 20-ball 19 was the highest score in the innings.

Shaheens were bowled out for 93 in 18.

5 overs after they elected to bat. Shawaiz Irfan top-scored with 32-ball 34 and hit two sixes and a four. The next best scores were of 13 by Basit Ali and Faisal Akram. Ruwantha Kellapotha was the pick of the bowlers with three wickets for 15. Fergus O'Nell and Tom Rogers picked up two wickets apiece.

Shaheens play the next match tomorrow, against stars, at the same venue. The first ball of the match will be bowled at 1830 local time.

Scores in brief: Pakistan Shaheens beat Melbourne Renegades by 8 runs Pakistan Shaheens 93 all out, 18.5 overs (Shawaiz Irfan 34; Ruwantha Kellapotha 3-15, Tom Rogers 2-18, Fergus O'Neill 2-21) Melbourne Renegades 85 all out, 19.4 overs (Ali Asfand 3-8, Arafat Minhas 3-15)Player of the match � Ali Asfand (Pakistan Shaheens).

