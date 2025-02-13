Ali bags silver in Asian Road Cycling C’ship

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2025) Pakistan’s Ali Ilyas had once again made history by securing a silver medal in the Men’s (35-39) 64.2 km road race at the Asian Road Cycling Championship Thailand 2025.

Competing against 18 top cyclists, Ali delivered an outstanding performance, skillfully countering challenges from two strong teams from Thailand, said a press release.

His remarkable sprint at the finish line earned him a well-deserved second place, bringing pride to Pakistan.

The Pakistan Cycling Federation (PCF) has once again proven that it is the sole governing body of cycling in Pakistan, committed to the growth and excellence of the sport.

A special thanks to SSCGC, whose team performed exceptionally well. The dedication of their secretary sports board and Col. (R) Saad Ab Hussan along with their passion and belief, played a crucial role in this achievement.