Ali Bags Silver In Asian Road Cycling C’ship
Muhammad Rameez Published February 13, 2025 | 05:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2025) Pakistan’s Ali Ilyas had once again made history by securing a silver medal in the Men’s (35-39) 64.2 km road race at the Asian Road Cycling Championship Thailand 2025.
Competing against 18 top cyclists, Ali delivered an outstanding performance, skillfully countering challenges from two strong teams from Thailand, said a press release.
His remarkable sprint at the finish line earned him a well-deserved second place, bringing pride to Pakistan.
The Pakistan Cycling Federation (PCF) has once again proven that it is the sole governing body of cycling in Pakistan, committed to the growth and excellence of the sport.
A special thanks to SSCGC, whose team performed exceptionally well. The dedication of their secretary sports board and Col. (R) Saad Ab Hussan along with their passion and belief, played a crucial role in this achievement.
Recent Stories
WGS: Dubai Chambers publishes report on role of Business Climate Index in econom ..
WGS: Roblox adds Arabic support to its software stack
WGS: UAE Government launches third edition of Global Councils on Sustainable Dev ..
Timor-Leste’s ties with UAE witnessing rapid growth: Vice-Prime Minister
Three Pakistani players fined in Tri-nation series against South Africa
Türkiye-Arab trade surpassed AED200 billion in 2024
Pakistan, Turkiye agree to continue their efforts to reach goal of $5b trade vol ..
Department of Government Enablement scales up Effortless Customer Experience Str ..
Titan Submarine passengers likely spent their final hours in darkness, listening ..
Ruble rises against US dollar to seven-month high
UAE champions AI governance, technology innovation: KPMG-WGS report
Sharjah Ruler approves general organisational structure of SDPW
More Stories From Sports
-
Ali bags silver in Asian Road Cycling C’ship1 minute ago
-
Qualifying round of 20th Cholistan Rally held21 minutes ago
-
Three Pakistani players fined in Tri-nation series against South Africa37 minutes ago
-
Pakistan to host Asian Development Tour Golf Events in 20253 hours ago
-
Von Allmen claims second world gold as Swiss sweep team combined17 hours ago
-
Gill ton helps India sweep England in ODI series17 hours ago
-
2nd edition of Serena Masters Series continues17 hours ago
-
Cricket tournament kicks off at PCP Sports Gala17 hours ago
-
United Sports move into quarter finals of Master Oil inter club cricket tournament17 hours ago
-
Asalanka heroics power Sri Lanka to 49-run win over Australia17 hours ago
-
14th CJCSC Open Golf Championship 2025 begins in Islamabad17 hours ago
-
Abbottabad Region Cricket trials conclude with promising talent selection22 hours ago