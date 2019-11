Ali Bangash wins CNS Golf title

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2019 ) :Ali Bangash from Gardan City Golf Club won the coveted title of 13th Chief of the Naval Staff Amateur Golf Championship 2019 which concluded here at the Margalla Greens Golf Club, (MGGC) on Sunday.

Former Chief of the Naval Staff, Admiral Mohammad Asif Sandila graced the occasion as chief guest and distributed prizes among the winners.

The four-day event drew around 250 enthusiastic golfers from all parts of the country who participated in various categories including Amateurs, Senior Amateurs, Junior and Ladies.

The chief guest appreciated the skills, dexterity and commended the high standard of sport displayed by all the participants during the championship.

In Amateur Category Handicap 6 & below: Tiamur Khan (PGC, 208, winner, gross), Ziaraf (PIF, 220, Runner up, gross), Afzal Ahmed (MGGC, 210, Winner, net) and Tariq Mehmood(MGGC, 212, Runner up, net).

In Amateur Category Handicap 7-12: Rizwan Javaid (MGGC, 225, Winner, gross), Ameer Khwaja (SGC, 233, Runner up, gross), Ali Bangash (GCGC, 203, Winner, net) and Col Naeem (SGC, 204, Runner up, net).

In Senior Amateur Category: Amir Mir (158, winner, gross), Col (R) M. Aurangzeb (159, Runner up, gross), Samiullah Khan (136, Winner, net) and Brig (R) Tanveer Rafi (140, Runner up, net).

In Ladies category: Jiyoung Jun (MGGC, 171, Winner, gross), Tahira Nazir (RGC, 174, Runner up, gross), Iman Ali Shah (Gym, 138, Winner, net) and Farnaz Bajwa (MGGC, 146, Runner up, net).

In Junior's category: Master Irtiza Hussain (75, Winner, gross), Master Hamza Bilal (78, Runner up, gross), Master Mustafa Bilal (60, Winner, net) and Master Mohid Ibrahim (63, Runner up, net).