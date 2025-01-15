Ali Dara wins Islamabad Snooker Championship

RAWALPINDI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2025) Ali Dara has won the Islamabad Cup Snooker Championship title, Chaudhry Shahzad was declared the winner of the Masters category, Muzammil Sheikh won the Under-20 and Abu Bakr Chatta won the Under-17 title. More than a hundred players participated in the tournament held at the Shender-41 Snooker academy organized by the Islamabad Billiards and Snooker Association.

In final match, Ali Dara defeated Faisal Masih by five frames to four after a tough competition and won the honor of becoming the champion. In the final of the Masters category, Chaudhry Shahzad easily won the title by 1-4 against Raheel Wahid.

In the final of the Under-20 category, Muzammil Sheikh defeated Barjees Khan by three frames to one, while in the Under-17 category, Abu Bakr Chatta defeated Ghulam Mustafa by 1-3 frames.

Federal Billiards and Snooker Association Senior Vice President Saleem Akhtar Rana, Secretary General Faheem Anwar Khan, MS Rawalpindi Institute of Cardiology Dr. Ayaz Haider, Rawalpindi Billiards and Snooker Association President Dr. Aamir Khan, Vice President Malik Asghar and others attended the closing ceremony and distributed prizes among the winning players.