Ali Dara Wins Islamabad Snooker Championship
Muhammad Rameez Published January 15, 2025 | 01:00 PM
RAWALPINDI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2025) Ali Dara has won the Islamabad Cup Snooker Championship title, Chaudhry Shahzad was declared the winner of the Masters category, Muzammil Sheikh won the Under-20 and Abu Bakr Chatta won the Under-17 title. More than a hundred players participated in the tournament held at the Shender-41 Snooker academy organized by the Islamabad Billiards and Snooker Association.
In final match, Ali Dara defeated Faisal Masih by five frames to four after a tough competition and won the honor of becoming the champion. In the final of the Masters category, Chaudhry Shahzad easily won the title by 1-4 against Raheel Wahid.
In the final of the Under-20 category, Muzammil Sheikh defeated Barjees Khan by three frames to one, while in the Under-17 category, Abu Bakr Chatta defeated Ghulam Mustafa by 1-3 frames.
Federal Billiards and Snooker Association Senior Vice President Saleem Akhtar Rana, Secretary General Faheem Anwar Khan, MS Rawalpindi Institute of Cardiology Dr. Ayaz Haider, Rawalpindi Billiards and Snooker Association President Dr. Aamir Khan, Vice President Malik Asghar and others attended the closing ceremony and distributed prizes among the winning players.
Recent Stories
Four Khwarij killed in Spinwam area of North Waziristan
Punjab govt confirms gold reserves worth over Rs800b at Attock
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 January 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 January 2025
'Zayed Sustainability Prize catalyses groundbreaking climate action, drives sust ..
Saif bin Zayed meets Nigerian National Security Advisor
Abu Dhabi Executive Council’s new members take oath of office in presence of U ..
Dubai Civil Defence launches ‘1 Billion Readiness’ initiative
BEEAH, Chinook Hydrogen set to build Middle East’s first, commercial-scale was ..
Masdar targets 100 GW of clean energy by 2030
Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed receives Prime Minister of New Zealand at Wahat Al ..
Mohamed bin Zayed SAT embarks on UAE space exploration journey tonight from Cali ..
More Stories From Sports
-
Ali Dara wins Islamabad Snooker Championship5 minutes ago
-
Teen qualifier Fonseca 'wants more and more' after Melbourne upset13 hours ago
-
Jesus suffers ACL injury as Arsenal eye January transfers13 hours ago
-
Mock exercise conducted at Multan Cricket Stadium ahead of Pakistan-West Indies test series14 hours ago
-
Mirpurkhas gears up for second 'Commissioner Marathon Race' on January 2614 hours ago
-
Pakistan U-19 women's team to face Australia in warm-up match17 hours ago
-
Teenager Fonseca in Melbourne stunner as Medvedev survives big scare17 hours ago
-
PCB’s ‘Pakistan Strike Force’ camp begins at NCA18 hours ago
-
Azhar Ali, Shadab Khan join PCB's Level-2 coaching course18 hours ago
-
Al-Baghdad Club wins football match18 hours ago
-
Tennis: Australian Open results - collated18 hours ago
-
Multan gears up to host Pak-West Indies test series18 hours ago